From pit stops to personal bests

By Amanda Coates
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 13:20 BST
A Yorkshire woman is celebrating more than just crossing the finish line at the London Marathon this year — she’s celebrating freedom, confidence, and a powerful comeback thanks to an innovative wellness treatment offered at a Halifax-based clinic.

Lisa, a dedicated runner and Yorkshire resident, faced an unexpected challenge in her marathon training: pelvic floor weakness that meant she had to carefully plan every run around nearby toilet stops. “I had a great training plan,” she shared. “but planning around stops was holding me back both physically and mentally.”

Determined to find a solution, Lisa discovered EMSELLA at Live Right Body Wellness, a BTL Clinic of Excellence located in the heart of Halifax and the only clinic in Yorkshire to offer the full range of non-invasive BTL therapies under one roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was sceptical at first,” Lisa admits. “But after just a few sessions on EMSELLA, I could already feel a difference. It was like my body was catching up with my mindset.”

Lisa at Live Right Body Wellnessplaceholder image
Lisa at Live Right Body Wellness

EMSELLA is a groundbreaking, chair-based therapy that uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Energy (HIFEM) to stimulate deep pelvic floor muscles — the equivalent of over 11,000 Kegel exercises in one 28-minute session. It’s entirely non-invasive, fully clothed, and requires no downtime.

After completing a course of EMSELLA, Lisa not only resumed full training — she ran the entire marathon stop-free and achieved her personal time goal.

“I can’t overstate how much this changed my experience,” she says. “I felt stronger, more confident, and completely in control. It gave me my freedom back.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live Right Body Wellness, located at 3, The Old Court House, Blackwall, Halifax, HX1 2DL, is proud to support women like Lisa with real, science-backed solutions. The clinic specialises in non-surgical treatments that help clients rejuvenate, transform, and thrive — from EMSELLA for pelvic health to EMFACE for facial lifting, EMSCULPT NEO for body contouring, and more.

To learn more about EMSELLA and book a free consultation, visit: www.live-right-body-wellness.co.uk Call 01422 485 057.

Related topics:YorkshireHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice