Gee Gee's fish and chip shop located in the beating heart of Shelf a small Halifax community in West Yorkshire located on Halifax Road is renowned for serving the best fish and chips locally and people travel miles just to taste the authentic dish.

Fish and chips are often considered the nations favourite meal and Gee Gee's are really living up to the tradition and bringing new tastes into the mix with something for everyone and all ages to try, with meal deals weekly and a budget range for all, this really is a lovely little local Yorkshire chippy.

Six years ago well kn Shelf fish shop Gee Gee's was bought by local Halifax lad Adam Saunderson who is renowned for his perfect fish and chips a title he has earned after buying his first local fish shop in Holywell Green 5 years previous , I have recently had a lovely chat with Adam who states 'My plan was always to buy Gee Gees when it became available it was highly sought after with a big reputation.

I was always keeping an eye out and my luck finally came along when i saw an article in the Halifax Courier that the previous owners were hanging up the keys and wanted to sell to the right pair of hands and a proper chip shop enthusiast and my sister was quick to notify me it was like a dream come true, I made myself known to the owners and 6 month after contact the deal was done and Gee Gee's finally mine,

Gee Gee's

Despite a shaky start adjusting to the demands of the local area as Gee Gee's is in prime local position and right next door to the popular Shelf pub Bottomley's Arms, my ever changing team have driven the business forward through the tough times of COVID 19 as a team we pushed through like every other business and we have now just added the option of delivery through Just Eat and Uber eats to make Gee Gee's delicious Fish and Chips accessible for everyone and all ages, here at Gee Gee's we are continuing to strive to serve all our customers quality no nonsense traditional fish and chips, We serve 100 % Icelandic haddock which we fry in what in my opinion is the best beef dripping in Yorkshire

Our delicious crispy chips are made using the finest available potatoes depending on season and our meals are accompanied by the best sauces and condiments, here are Gee Gee's we would not be able to deliver the delicious Fish and Chips served at a high standard without our hard working team both past and present which I am very proud to lead and be part of', After all when it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

Gee Gee's have a vast menu including traditional Fish and Chips, Cake and Chips, Fish and Chip Butties, Scallops, Battered Sausages, Spam Fritters and also have a children's menu alongside weekly deals and much more there really is something for all to enjoy.

I think it's clear to see that Gee Gee's fish and chips are the heart of the Shelf and local Halifax communities, i mean who doesn't love a good old fish and chip supper, Fish and chips are now deeply ingrained in British culture, representing a sense of tradition, comfort, and familiarity which Gee Gee's proudly provide, The combination of Gee Gee's crispy, battered fish and thick-cut fries are still traditionally served with salt and vinegar which is offered whilst preparing the meal to take away and the Salt and Vinegar added to the Fish and Chips is a quintessential British taste which people still seek to this day.

If you're looking to support a small local business who serve possibly the best fish and chips this side of Yorkshire, I highly recommend heading to Gee Gee's in Shelf.