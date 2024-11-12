Give a Gift Appeal for hospital patients this Christmas

Christmas is a time to spend with loved ones, and it can be particularly difficult for patients receiving care in hospital who aren't able to go home over the festive period.

Giving a gift at Christmas is a really special, and poignant way of supporting those less fortunate at Christmas. We have a number of patients who may not receive gifts or visitors at Christmas, so each year, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity work really hard, to try and support all patients in hospital - so no one misses out.

CHFT Charity is reaching out to local communities to raise funds so that each patient in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital can receive a gift on Christmas Day.

A donation of just £5 could buy:

Little boy laid up in a hospital bed with a broken leg during the Christmas period.Little boy laid up in a hospital bed with a broken leg during the Christmas period.
  • a giftset
  • an interactive toy for a child
  • a festive tin of biscuits
  • a festive sock surprise

At Christmas time, it's often the small things that can make an amazing difference.

Visit https://cht.enthuse.com/cf/give-a-gift-2024 to donate today!

