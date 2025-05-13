Halifax Art Lab relaunches at Everybody Arts

Halifax artist community relaunches at Everybody Arts and welcome new presenters

Art Lab at Everybody Arts

Breaking news! Art Lab is relocating to Everybody Arts

Art Lab is a peer group for artists and creative practitioners to discuss their work, concurrent ideas and critical thinking based in Halifax since January 2019. Originating at Dean Clough in 2019, moving online during the Covid lockdowns and developing through cooperative and collaborative working, Art Lab is relaunching in September 2025 at Everybody Arts.

New dates: Every second Saturday of the month

New time: 2-3:30pm

New location:Everybody Gallery, Everybody Arts, Shaw Lane, Halifax HX3 9ET

Same format: One or two artist/creative practitioner presentations with Q&A plus occasional workshop/interactive performance elements

Blah Blah Blah by Alice Bradshaw

Same free, accessible and supportive ethos: Free entry, safe space policy, everybody welcome

Next dates:

Saturday 13th September, 2-3:30pm

Saturday 11th October, 2-3:30pm

Saturday 8th November, 2-3:30pm

Saturday 13th December, 2-3:30pm

OPEN CALL FOR PRESENTERS!

If you would like to present your work to a supportive audience for feedback, practice in presenting/performing, as a way to evaluate your practice or just for fun, please complete this short form: https://bit.ly/artlabopencall

Or get in touch with Alice [email protected]

NB There are no charges and no fees at present.

A laptop and projector with sound set up is available, any additional requirements please get in touch to discuss.

About Everybody Arts:Everybody Arts is an innovative arts organisation based in Halifax, West Yorkshire. We're based in a grade II listed textile mill, where you will find our art school with extensive creative production facilities and equipment, our gallery where creative practices and processes are shared and showcased as well as our artist studios, where 20 artists and creative practitioners make their work. Everybody Arts is a charity so we don't work for profit, and the income we generate is used to support the communities we are established to serve.

At the heart of Everybody Arts is a deep-rooted commitment to community, creativity and wellbeing. We embrace a holistic approach that recognizes the intrinsic value of artistic expression and creative engagement. We foster an environment that enables people to exercise their creativity and values empathy, joy and collaboration, where people can explore their full potential, discover new perspectives, and develop resilience. We are here to help develop artists, no matter where they are starting from, and where they are going, and whatever their background.