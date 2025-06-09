Halifax based Dentist awarded 'Best in Patient Care'

Dentistry Awards celebrate the excellence in dental practice by recognising dental professionals for their achievements and advancements. This prestigious event highlights talent, innovation, and dedication in dentistry. This year, Dr. Gaya from Halifax won the prestigious award of Best in Patient Care for the whole of North East of England region.

Nominees for the Dentistry awards were chosen for their exceptional skills, patient care and community contributions. The awards not only honour individual and team accomplishments but also inspire continued excellence in oral health care.

2025 Dental Awards was held on 6th June 2025 at The Athena, Leicester. This year the competition was extremely tough with huge interest ranging from big corporate practices to family-owned practices all for the coveted trophy. Dr. Gaya (Dr. Gayathiri R Balasubramaniam) your local Dentist from Halifax entered as finalist for the category of ‘Best Patient Care’ as a solo entry competing against established practices. Dr. Gaya was declared as Winner of ‘Best Patient Care’ for North East of England which is a proud moment for the Halifax and Calderdale community. For a Halifax based Dentist to be awarded for the best patient care across the whole of North East region demonstrated the level of care and attention to treatment being offered for the patients.

This summer Dr Gaya is also starting up a new Dental Practice called Dental Icon at the Hipperholme cross roads to extend the offering of the best possible dental care for patients. She has been recognised as finalist in Best Patient care every year since 2021. Dr. Gaya continues to excel in offering best care possible even to nervous and phobic patients using a variety of options like Hypnotherapy and sedation. The award demonstrates that if you do the right things and offer best possible care to your patients, accolades will come to you rather than you chasing after them.