Halifax charity launches new therapy and training service

A charity in Halifax that has been providing homelessness and crisis support services in Calderdale for more than a decade has launched a new community-wide therapy and training service.

Happy Days charity has teamed up with trauma therapist and counsellor James Batty to launch Life Recovery Therapy and Training.

A major feature of the new service will be its “Buy One, Gift One” approach. For every counselling session or team workshop event booked, the service’s therapists will donate their time to provide a therapy session free of charge to those accessing the charity’s services.

Happy Days supports people who are homeless or in crisis to live independent and purposeful lives. Its services include one of the few high tolerance winter shelters in the UK, supported housing, weekly wound clinics, a community café and a membership-based social supermarket.

As well as providing one-to-one therapy and counselling, a big part of the new service will be its work with businesses and community organisations to deliver tailored group training.

James Batty said: “Our two-hour team training sessions are designed to build greater mental resilience throughout the Calderdale community, improving self-awareness and promoting a broader understanding of adverse life experiences , complex trauma and the impact it has on our physical health, relationships and ability to carry out our work and daily activities.

“Happy days recognises that crisis doesn’t appear from nowhere, it is often deep rooted in our history and learning about why we react the way we do is an important part of recovery.

“We have identified common themes that we all face in life and have developed a psychodynamic framework to empower groups and individuals.

“We are keen to hear from employers, charities, care organisations and any other community groups that may benefit from this kind of training.”

Sessions will cover topics such as fear, anxiety and the nervous system, grief and loss, relationships and co-dependency, addictions and unhelpful habits, and supporting those with unprocessed trauma.

Weekly Life Recovery Therapy Workshops will start on March 18th in Elland where members of the public can sign up to learn more about how to nurture emotional health and build a strong foundation for long-term wellbeing in all areas of life. Places are available and can be booked by contacting [email protected].

For more information on Life Recovery therapy workshops and training courses contact [email protected] or visit www.happydaysuk.org/events/life-recovery-therapy-workshops/