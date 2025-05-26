Halifax Civic Trust awards Halifax Jewellers with award

Lister Horsfall have been awarded a prestigious award by Halifax Civic Trust for their high quality extension and modernisation of their premises in this town building on their heritage at the same site they have occupied since 1902.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lister Horsfall was founded in 1902 by Lister Horsfall, the great-grandfather of the current Managing Director, Nick Horsfall. Originally known as "The Little Diamond Shop," the business began on the present site. Lister’s father, Walter Horsfall, was his very first customer, arriving at the shop by horse and carriage down Corn Market Street, an event recreated to mark the 100th anniversary of the store.

Now, over 120 years later, the company ethos remains “Moments in Time,” helping their clients celebrate life’s most treasured milestones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Lister Horsfall have preserved their historic location, the Halifax showroom has evolved significantly. Following a substantial investment in 2024, the company unveiled a newly refurbished and extended showroom, enhancing the experience for customers. This transformation includes an in-house Rolex Service Centre and dedicated spaces for our luxury jewellery and watch brands, ensuring a welcoming and immersive experience for both new and returning clients.

Building work progressing and considered as part of the award assessment

The Innovare Design team took inspiration from such buildings as the Grade 1 listed Piece Hall, Yorkshire’s most important secular building. Portland stone now dominates the façade of the new extension which is styled to celebrate the grandeur of the local architecture. Working closely with the local authority team, the traditional stained timber shop front was repainted in a smart dark grey and the original gold leaf signage has been retained and replicated on the new building. The existing green marble stall risers from the original shop have also been extended to tie the new and old buildings together.

Alan Goodrum chair of Halifax Civic Trust stated that “Lister Horsfall should be commended on an imaginative interior design, high standard of workmanship, retention of the original facade and sympathetic development of the new extension and a family business bringing investment to the town”.

Presenting the award to Gemma Moody, MD was the new Mayor Cllr Steven Leigh MBE. They were presented with a certificate of the award and Halifax Civic Trust will present Lister Horsfall with a green plaque at a future unveiling event in the presence of the Mayor at their premises in the Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Moody MD at Lister Horsfall stated, ““We’re absolutely delighted to receive this Halifax Civic Trust Award. It’s a real honour to have our work recognised in this way, especially for a project that celebrates and preserves our shared history. This kind of recognition means a lot to the whole team.”

Lister Horsfall with High Quality buildings to the rear

Halifax Civic Trust Awards have been made since 1992 to encourage high-quality design and craftsmanship in schemes in Halifax and the surrounding countryside.

Winning projects have included restored mills, the Peoples Park, houses, shops and warehouses, new schools, medical centres and housing, everything from a walled garden to a restored 240-year-old sundial.

Awards are given for high-quality new building, the reuse and restoration of old buildings, landscaping or any other work of a high standard which makes a significant improvement to the fabric of the town or countryside of Halifax. Winners receive a certificate and a green plaque.