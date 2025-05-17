Halifax Civic Trust Welcomes new President

At their recent AGM Halifax Civic TrustHalifax Civic Trust were honoured to announce their new President - Jeremy Hall. Chairman & Managing Director Dean Clough Limited

Jeremy stated he was very privileged and honoured to take over the Presidents role which was previously held by his late father. He stated that he was looking forward to supporting and carry on the good work of his father and Halifax Civic Trust.

Alan Goodrum Chair of Halifax Civic Trust stated that he was thrilled that Jeremy had kindly taken up the offer, and to build on the legacy of his father in supporting the work of Halifax Civic Trust.