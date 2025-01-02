Halifax dog trainer raises over £10k for local animal charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog trainer, Philippa Smith of Happy Dog House UK, based on Savile Park Moor in Halifax, has been running fundraising events for local animal charities every winter for the past five years.

The charities to have benefited include Huddersfield Ferals and Strays, Yorkshire Cat Rescue, Linbee Dog Rescue, Canine Allsorts Dog Rescue, Pennine Animal Welfare, GSD Rescue, Halifax Hedgehogs, and the current causes Cromwell Bottom Wildlife Group, Calderdale Badgers and Mabel's Meals.

Each charity has received a minimum of £500 to help them in their mission. The total amount raised over the past five years totals more than £10,000!

In addition to fundraising Philippa has recently started her own charity, Mabel's Meals (registered charity number 1204781), which raises money to supply local food banks with pet food. In its first year Mabel's Meals has donated over 400 dog food parcels as well as additional 150 tins of dog food and 20 cat food parcels!

Mabel’s Meals Logo

Philippa is passionate about animal welfare and her aim for the charity has been to support people going through financial hardship be able to keep their pets, who we know are also a great support to their owner's mental wellbeing.