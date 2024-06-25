Halifax Film Wins International Sports Film Award in Slovenia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax Filmmaker James Mellor returns from the International Sports Film Festival in Slovenia with a win for Rugby Town, a documentary film celebrating 150 years of Rugby League in Halifax.

When we discovered that Rugby Town had become a finialist at the International Sports Film Festival Slovenia, we had to go.

Director & Producer James Mellor along with Editor Cameron Stott and Associate Producer Danny Thompson attended. We were treated to some amazing Slovenian hospitality, been shown around Rogaška Slatina with all that it has to offer. We got the chance to meet fellow international filmmakers and see their films. The Whole Festival has an Olympic flair.

To discover that we won in the films about a team sport catagory was an amazing feeling. 620 films were submitted and we won, which makes us feel incredicly proud of what we have achieved with the film.

Director James Mellor with the Award

About The ISFF

The international FICTS festival unites 125 member countries from around the globe and is held in 20 countries (with Slovenia now becoming the 21st) spanning five continents. The festival’s lead partner is the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its chair is Prof Franco Ascani, member of the IOC Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission.

In addition to Zveza ŠKL, the festival’s organisers and partners in Slovenia include the Olympic Committee of Slovenia (OCS), the Slovenian Tourist Board (STB), the Institute and Academy of Multimedia (IAM), and the host town of Rogaška Slatina. The festival will through the slogan »Culture Through Sport« promote cultural and Olympic values, learning about the sporting spirit, and exploring Olympism.

The festival’s repertoire will comprise around 35 to 40 feature-length films and documentaries on the topic of sports and Olympism, with several international films from the entire FICTS family, including some of the winning films from previous festivals. The best films of the festival will receive the Grand Prix award and the right to represent Slovenia at the final FICTS film festival in Milan, the city of the festival’s founder.

Promoting sporting values such as sporting spirit, respect, friendship,loyalty, belonging to a team, through movies.

Encouraging sports filmmakers.

To make people aware of the importance of playing sports and physical activity.

Present sports information to decision-making organizations in related fields.

To present sport as an instrument for connecting people and strengthening social relations.

About Rugby Town

What if a simple advertisement in the local paper could spark a movement that would forever shape a community? Did a group of lads in 1873 Halifax truly create a sporting legacy that has endured for over 150 years?What untold stories lie hidden within the history of one of the oldest Rugby League clubs?Through the eyes of passionate fans and players, this captivating documentary invites you to join us on a journey through the stunning towns and countryside of Calderdale in central United Kingdom, as we uncover the remarkable story of how the development of Rugby League transformed Halifax into a true Rugby Town.Discover the warmth, humour, and unwavering spirit that have kept the sport of Rugby League at the heart of the Halifax community.

Witness the pivotal moment when Huddersfield native responded to the advert and ignited a flame that would burn brightly for generations, leading to the many highs and lows experienced by the Rugby club and its passionate supporters.

This touching non-fiction film celebrates the power of community, the enduring love of the game, and the timeless traditions that have made Halifax a true Rugby heartland. Welcome to Rugby Town!