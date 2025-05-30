Halifax Financial Planners launch new car for Voluntary Service

Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes has unveiled a new car to transport urgent blood and pathology samples, medication and donated breast milk around the region.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax-based charity, which received the Kings Award For Voluntary Service earlier this year, has 25 volunteer Blood Bike Riders in West Yorkshire who will now use the car in adverse weather conditions or when larger consignments require urgent delivery.

The new Dacia car has been jointly purchased by Halifax Financial Planners, Investing For Tomorrow. It’s Director, Toby Turner said at the unveiling; “ We’re delighted to see the car, now in its reflective livery, launched into service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes travel thousands of miles annually across the region making urgent deliveries during the night and at weekends. This is done at no charge or cost to the NHS.

Investers For Tomorrow launch new car for voluntary service

“It’s a remarkable service run entirely by volunteers to benefit hospital and hospice patients. We’re thrilled that the car we jointly purchased, will support their work in the community for years to come.”

West Yorkshire Regional Manager for Whiteknights, Matthew Butterfield added: “We really appreciate the level of support we have received from Investing For Tomorrow.

Not only have we previously received sponsorship for a Blood Bike motorcycle, but it’s the on-going understanding of the service we provide that our charity values too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not funded in any way by the NHS – which is a common misconception. So its excellent to receive recognition and support from a local Halifax business.”

At the unveiling it was announced the car is to be named in remembrance of a former Whiteknights West Yorkshire volunteer rider, Maurice Greenwood.