Halifax home sets the scene for Sam Teale Productions' heartfelt Christmas advert

Sam Teale Productions is again proving that heartfelt storytelling can surpass big-budget Christmas campaigns - with Calderdale playing a starring role.

Their highly anticipated 2024 Christmas advert, ‘The Last Gift,' takes a step away from extravagant Christmas products and commercial gain.

Instead, it presents a poignant and heartwarming narrative that highlights the lasting impact of love, the sorrow of loss, and the resilience found in single parents across the country.

Building on the viral success of their 2022 budget Christmas Advert ‘The GoKart’ - which earned over 40 million views globally and was hailed by LADbible as “better than John Lewis” - Sam Teale Productions delves deeper into emotional storytelling.

A house in Halifax formed the set of Sam Teale Productions' Christmas advert, 'The Last Gift'.

This year’s advert, premiering in The John Smith’s Stadium’s new H Town Suite in Huddersfield on Thursday, is expected to move viewers to tears.

It tells the story of a widowed mother navigating her first Christmas without her husband.

In a bittersweet moment, the mother discovers an old VHS tape of her late husband, sparking memories that offer both comfort and heartache.

Accompanied by Cleckheaton’s Jenna Bay’s moving original song ‘Our Song’, the advert promises to be a timeless reminder of the importance of family connection and shared memories.

The set of Sam Teale Productions Christmas advert, 'The Last Gift'.

Director Sam Teale said: “This is our most special advert yet. It’s not about competing with the supermarket giants or the big brands, it’s about telling a story that reflects a deeper societal cause.

“We’re shining a light on important issues, real communities, giving them a voice, and reminding everyone of the true meaning of Christmas - connection, love and cherishing those we hold dear before it is too late.”

Jenna co-wrote ‘Our Song’ with Jack Hawitt last year, drawing inspiration from a personal experience.

“It captures the feelings of love and loss and shows the strength of leaning on those around you to find light after darkness,” said Jenna.

“I created a new version of the song to suit the emotive storyline of this year’s Christmas advert. I hope it helps to raise awareness for people in need of support.”

The project supports another vital cause, with this year’s proceeds going to Gingerbread, the UK’s largest single-parent charity.

Jenna will contribute a percentage of sales of each song to Gingerbread.

Vaila McClure, Head of Communications and Engagement at Gingerbread, said: “The advert’s message of resilience and love mirrors the experiences of the single parents we support every day.

“Sam Teale Productions is giving families a platform to feel seen, and the opportunity to shine a light on stories that often go untold behind closed doors.”

The advert also honours Sam’s hometown memories, while their makeup artist’s experience as a single mum bringing her children to the set adds personal significance to this year’s film.

The scene opens at Bennett’s Eggs and The Garden Coffee Lounge in Liversedge, with family scenes filmed at a house in Halifax. Sam’s former school, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School, also plays a significant role in the story.

The premiere caps off another milestone in an extraordinary year for Sam Teale Productions.

With an in-house team of talented young creatives, the average age being just 21, they continue to break new ground in heartfelt storytelling.

Last week Sam was named Creative Entrepreneur of the Year Northwest 2024 at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

An accolade that reflects the remarkable creativity, passion and storytelling excellence that define his team.

Together they’ve built a reputation for creating some of the most heartfelt and memorable adverts in the UK.

“Winning this award means the world, but it’s a testament to my incredible team and the stories we strive to tell,” said Sam.

“This advert is the most special one we’ve made yet. It’s about the importance of people in our communities, giving them a voice, and making them feel seen.”

Sam Teale Productions has already made waves this year with their nationally recognised knife crime awareness video, shown in schools across the UK.

This impactful project demonstrates their commitment to addressing important social issues through the power of film.

The premiere event is set to be a night to remember, with over 350 confirmed attendees, including celebrities, local leaders, and media representatives.

Guests will enjoy sweet treats, custom tissues (you’ll need them), and an exclusive first look at this unforgettable advert.

Sam said: “Prepare to experience Christmas like never before with a story that will move you to tears.”

Following Thursday night’s premiere (28 November), ‘The Last Gift’ will be available at 8 am on Friday (29 November) on Sam Teale Productions’ social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook. ‘Our Song’ will launch simultaneously.

You can donate to Gingerbread here: