Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford RSPCA branch launch 'Valentails' appeal

February brings the globally recognized day of love – Valentine’s Day – and the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch believes we should extend the celebration to our furry friends too!

The local RSPCA branch is inviting the community to share the love with the animals in their care this February by supporting their Valentails appeal. This unique event allows you to donate an amount of your choice and be paired with a mystery Valentail. You’ll then receive a special message from them delivered straight to your inbox on February 14!

Rachael Cooper, Community Engagement Officer said: “Valentails is a special event, giving our community the chance to show local animals in need just how much we care and to prove it’s not just a celebration for humans! The animals in our centre deserve to feel loved, just as much as we do!”

“So many of the dogs, cats and small furries arrive in our care feeling lost and confused, because they’ve been let down by the humans who were supposed to love them. This special appeal brings the community together to show them the extra affection they deserve whilst they wait for their forever homes”

The local RSPCA branch is also inviting schools and community groups in the area to get involved, by writing and sending the animals looking for love, a Valentine’s card, to be opened on February 14. Older children can also show support by using their artistic and persuasive writing skills to craft a lonely hearts ad for the animals at the centre, this will be used to promote adoption on the charity’s website and social media pages.

Anyone wishing to take part can visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/valentails-2025 and select a ‘mystery door’ to reveal their Valentail and await their special message to be sent on Valentails Day (Feb 14th).

Schools or groups wishing to take part by making cards or lonely hearts ads should contact [email protected] for more information.

Supporters can also post or drop off any cards to: RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch are a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work. Last year the branch rehomed nearly 400 animals and our main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes. We rely on public donations and the generosity of our local community to keep the doors of our animal centre open.