Halifax ladies' quilt for homelessness charity

By Maxine Wadsworth
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 20:44 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:16 BST

A group of local quilters have collaborated to make a quilt to raffle for the homelessness charity Crisis.

A group of local ladies who meet every other Friday at the Fabbadashery in Halifax, decided to make a quilt to raise funds for the Crisis charity, which supports the homeless.

They all made 20+ houses each and joined them together, and quilted them creating this fantastic quilt and named it 'The Streets'.

The quilt is currently available to view at The Fabbadashery on Clare Road in Halifax ahead of the raffle draw which will be on Friday, December 6 at 12noon.

The Streets Quilt

Tickets for the raffle are available in the shop for £2 each or 3 for £5.

A couple of the quilters also work for Lloyds Banking Group in the town. In addition to the money being raised from the raffle ticket sales, they can also apply for some matched funding from their employer, boosting the donation to the Crisis charity.

Maxine Wadsworth spokesperson for the 'Mad Friday Fabbas' said that it had been a great project, where everyone contributed both the materials and their time to support this worthwhile charity.

More details on the Crisis charity can be found here- https://www.crisis.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

