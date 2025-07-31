Halifax man Stephen Oleksewycz gets Three Peaks World Record!!
Halifax man Stephen Oleksewycz has made history by setting a brand-new official world record, climbing the UK’s national three peaks 10 times each! This incredible feat included 10 summits of Ben Nevis (the highest mountain in the UK), 10 summits of Scafell Pike (England’s highest mountain), and 10 summits of Snowdon (Wales’ highest mountain).
The challenge statistics were staggering—Stephen covered 400 km and achieved an elevation equivalent to climbing Mount Everest four times in just nine days! After enduring a tough couple of years and facing numerous personal challenges, Stephen set this goal to inspire his children and show them that no matter what life throws at us, we must always rise and keep moving forward.
The achievement has gained massive media attention worldwide. Alongside his success, Stephen has raised over £8,000 for the Naomi Gough Foundation, a local charity based in Brighouse that holds a special place in his heart. Stephen expressed his gratitude, saying, “The Naomi Gough Foundation is an independent charity, so an amount like this will go a long way in helping them continue their amazing work for families impacted by road traffic incidents. Please look them up and see the incredible work they do.”
Now that the record is in the books, Stephen plans to recover and spend quality time with his young family. Reflecting on the journey, he shared, “I am incredibly proud of this achievement. It has taken blood, sweat, and tears to accomplish it. I want to show that no matter what life throws at us, there is always a way forward by not giving up. Thank you to all my followers for the unbelievable support—it has been unreal. I look forward to working towards another challenge soon.”