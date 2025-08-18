Halifax restaurants serve up life lessons and healthy meals for local children
As part of the Healthy Holidays Calderdale programme, Unique Community Hub invited 50 children to take part in a special reward trip, visiting local restaurants to learn about healthy eating, food preparation, and kitchen safety.
The restaurants taking part are Mr. T’s, Shimlas, PHAT Spuds, and Kobeda Guys in Kings Cross have each played a huge role in the programme, providing 150 healthy meals every day over the four week scheme.
During the visit, the children who were dressed in chefs’ outfits were tasked with finding the healthy options on the menus, took part in fun lessons on nutrition and making positive food choices, and then stepped into the kitchen to help prepare their meals alongside professional chefs.
“This isn’t just about food, it’s about education,” said Yasar Mohammed from Unique Community Hub.
“The children learn where their food comes from, how to cook it healthily, and how to work safely in a professional kitchen. It’s an experience they have been very excited about and looking forward to and one that they’ll never forget.”
The initiative has roots in lockdown, when the owners of Kobeda Guys and Mr. T’s began giving out free meals to those in need. Their generosity didn’t end when lockdown did, they have continued their generous support to the local community.
Many of the business owners involved have personal experience of not having enough food, and their motivation is simple, they just want to give back.
“At the end of the day, it’s just the right thing to do,” said one restaurant owner. “We’ve seen the incredible impact Unique Community Hub has on children and families, and we wanted to help.”
In October, the programme will welcome more local food outlets to join the effort, including New York Krispy, Dixon’s Ice Creams, and Papa P’s.
Healthy Holidays Calderdale provides meals and activities for children during school breaks, ensuring they stay nourished, active, and engaged.
Unique Community Hub’s collaboration with local businesses shows the power of community spirit in creating opportunities for young people.