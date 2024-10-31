Halifax sunbed studio wins prestigious business award

Designer Skin Tanning Studio shines bright at the Prestige Business Awards, taking home the award title for the UK's Best Tanning Salon of the Year 2024.

Designer Skin Tanning Studio has been voted and honoured as the Best Tanning Salon of the Year 2024 by Prestige Business Awards. This award highlights their exceptional service and also their commitment to creating a vibrant community in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

In just over three years, Designer Skin Tanning Studio has transformed into the go-to tanning destination for local residents, with a second location in Northowram now adding to their glowing reputation. The studio’s ability to create a welcoming environment combined with quality tanning services has earned them a devoted clientele that praises their flawless tans and outstanding customer care.

Business owner Lisa Eggett’s journey is particularly inspiring. After dedicating 19 years to the studio, she stepped in when the previous owner retired. “Winning this award means the world to us,” she remarked. “Our customers are our sunshine, and we couldn’t have achieved this without their love and support.” It’s a testament to her leadership and the hard work of her team that they have maintained and expanded their business.

This magnificent achievement is a clear reflection of Designer Skin’s commitment to excellence. Their focus on community involvement, superior customer service, and immaculate facilities made them stand out among competitors. The hundreds of enthusiastic votes from satisfied clients further validated their exceptional reputation.

Client testimonials speak volumes about the tanning studio’s impact: “Amazing staff, clean shop offering fantastic service and products,” one customer shared. Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “The sunbed results are 10/10, and the whole shop is spotless.” It’s evident that for many clients, visiting Designer Skin goes beyond just tanning; it’s about feeling healthier and more confident in their skin.

The hard work and dedication of Lisa and her team have created an experience that resonates with customers, fostering loyalty and a sense of community. Regulars have come to regard the staff as friends, turning each visit into an enjoyable social vibe rather than just a service.

Looking ahead, the future for Designer Skin Tanning Studio appears exceptionally bright. With both studio locations thriving and a continued commitment to quality, Lisa's passion ensures that clients will always leave with that perfect golden glow.

Congratulations to Lisa and her remarkable team at Designer Skin Tanning Studio! Your hard work has not only elevated the tanning industry but has also enriched the Halifax community. As you celebrate your well-deserved recognition at the Prestige Business Awards, it’s clear that Designer Skin will continue to shine bright for many years to come.

Designer Skin Tanning Studio7-9 Sandhall Lane, Halifax, HX2 0DJ