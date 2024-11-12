Halifax support worker wins National Award

A support worker from Halifax who supports adults with learning disabilities has won an award for her commitment to constantly improving the quality of the service.

Jackie Atkinson is a support worker at Beckly House, a specialist residential service in Halifax, West Yorkshire, supporting individuals with learning disabilities, complex needs and behaviours that may challenge. It is part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

She scooped one of the top prizes at the Cygnet Group achievement awards, a day of celebration for caring, dedicated and hard-working colleagues across the health and social care sector.

She won the Showstopper Award, which recognises a successful team or individual that has made a positive and measurable improvement to the quality of a service.

Jackie receives her award

The awards, now in their third year, were held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, on Thursday 24 October. They were hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, together with her son Olly, who are patrons of the Downs Syndrome Association.

The nomination script for Jackie said: “Jackie was heavily involved in redecorating the house. She went around to the staff team and residents to gather ideas on which areas to improve and implement these changes. She got the residents involved in picking and shopping for soft furnishings and putting up a picture mural in the lounge.

“She also supported another resident to develop her interest in the garden and look after the plants in the backyard. Jackie goes all out to support the residents to participate in the community and have fun days.

“She has been really proactive in sharing information about activities and getting involved in projects both within Cygnet and out in the community. Jackie encourages individuals to take part and has also encouraged staff to take lots of pictures so that all the good things and positivity can be shared. She takes pride in putting her achievements on the display boards at Beckly.

“Jackie ensures that recent events, activities for birthdays, upcoming theme nights, and ideas are also available for all to see what is going on. The individuals at Beckly love to help her and will discuss what is displayed, including telling staff and visitors what is happening next, which is really nice to see.”

Upon receiving the award, Jackie said: “It was such a privilege to be nominated and with much delight become a winner and to take this award back to my place of work, Beckly House for all to share.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how Cygnet staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people. The work they are doing, and the care they are providing, is having a positive impact on so many lives.

“The awards are about recognising and honouring the dedication, compassion and sheer hard work shown by staff who, no matter their role, play a vital part in the provision of patient and resident care.”