Halifax Ukrainian community mark Easter in solidarity with Ukraine

By Roman Suchyj
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:28 BST
Halifax’s Ukrainian Community came together to mark Easter and show solidarity with Ukraine through prayer. Both Catholic and Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Easter at the same time and follow the Byzantine Rite. Other Christian denominations were also present.

Following the full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, Easter has become a poignant event for Ukrainians throughout the world.

Traditionally, Ukrainians have their Easter baskets, which contain pysanky, decorated eggs and pascha, a special Easter bread, blessed.

The forty day fast during Lent is broken, with an Easter breakfast on Easter Day and the proclamation, “Christ is Risen”.

The blessing of baskets was held at Saint Paul’s Church, King Cross Halifax.

