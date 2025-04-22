Hipperholme Grammar celebrate Earth Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark Earth Day 2025, Hipperholme Grammar's Junior pupils created a huge display in the playground this morning.

Earth Day 2025's theme is OUR POWER OUR PLANET and Earthday.org is calling for everyone to unite around renewable energy.

Hipperholme's pupils are dressed in earth colours and will be discussing this important theme in assembly and class.

For more information on Earth Day, please see https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2025/

For more information on Hipperholme Grammar, please see https://www.hgsf.org.uk/