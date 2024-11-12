Hoyles of Todmorden support local motorsports champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hoyles – the family-run local garage and national vehicle sales establishment – are delighted to announce that they have entered into a partnership with young karting champion Peter Webster.

Peter – who first started karting in 2022 at TeamKarting in Rochdale – has recently been named SuperOne R200 national champion for 2024 and will pick up his trophy at Kartmania at Silverstone at the end of the year.

Louie Hollows, Director of Hoyles, first came across Peter when the garage was tasked with the MOT test for the family’s race van:

“It’s a significant piece of kit that the family run – and Peter’s face emblazoned across the back makes no secret of what they’re up to as they drive up and down the country. When we were approached about whether we would be interested in supporting Peter in his 2025 programme we were delighted to get stuck in”.

Peter on track 2024

Janet Webster, Peter’s mum made the first approach:

“Running a long wheelbase Sprinter is one thing; finding somewhere local to maintain it could have been a minefield. Hoyles had been on my radar from the moment I bought the van so when the MOT was due they were my first port of call. I’ve now spoken to Louie, Paula and Gav, who have all been really helpful, open and welcoming and as a family we know that “Big Bernard” is in safe hands!” adding “we’ve been testing the waters of sponsorship and support for a couple of months now, and now that we’re gearing up for the 2025 race season, this is a great way to kick that off. The support of a business in the automotive industry means a lot – with Peter’s chosen passion being motorsport there is a definite alignment of interest.”

Pre-season winter championships kick off for Peter in November, with races in Cumbria, Middlesbrough, Wigan, North Wales and South Wales through into the new year; before the 2025 season kicks off in earnest, with Peter leading the charge of the new R200 Honda Inter class at both local and national level.

Twelve-year-old Peter is very much aware of the benefits Hoyles’ support can bring him: “I’d like to thank my mum and dad for all their hard work keeping me karting, and I’d also like to thank Hoyles for helping to look after the van – we need the van to get to all the tracks.”

Work is ongoing and the PFW Racing team will be proud to sport the Hoyles logo on the van, their team wear and on Peter’s kart as they make their way from track to track.