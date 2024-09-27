Huddersfield and Halifax 5K Your Way cancer support groups celebrate1 year anniversary!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Huddersfield and Halifax 5K Your Way groups are celebrating their first-year anniversary on Saturday, September 28th 2024.

Launched one year ago, these groups have become an integral part of the local community calendars, supporting individuals living with and beyond cancer, as well as their families, friends, and healthcare professionals.

5K Your Way is a nationwide initiative from Move Charity aimed at encouraging people affected by cancer to stay active by walking, jogging, running, cheering, or volunteering at a 5K parkrun event. These events take place on the last Saturday of every month, creating a supportive and welcoming space for all participants.

The Huddersfield and Halifax groups were brought to life through a collaboration between Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust’s Cancer Prehabilitation team, Active Calderdale, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity, the Ella Dawson Foundation, and Third Sector Kirklees. Their combined efforts have ensured that local people living with and beyond cancer have the opportunity to come together and enjoy the physical and emotional benefits of exercise as well as connecting with others and building new friendships.

The Importance of Staying Active Staying active during and after cancer treatment has been shown to reduce fatigue, improve cardiovascular and muscular fitness, alleviate side effects of chemotherapy, and even lower the risk of recurrence. Just as importantly, regular physical activity can improve emotional and psychological well-being. The social aspect of 5K Your Way makes it a fun and meaningful way to meet others with similar experiences.

Anyone affected by cancer is welcome to join, including patients, survivors, family members, friends, and healthcare professionals. Every group is led by at least one volunteer 5K Your Way Ambassador, who ensures all participants receive a warm welcome. Whether you want to walk, run, or simply enjoy a chat over a drink, there’s something for everyone.

Since its launch, the Huddersfield and Halifax groups have supported 190 people in Huddersfield and 126 in Halifax with new members being welcomed each month. 5K Your Way is now a regular fixture in the community calendar. The monthly events offer a friendly and inclusive environment where participants can connect and feel empowered to stay active.

Stephen Halstead, Founding Member Stephen Halstead, a founding member of the Huddersfield group and former prostate cancer patient at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, shared his experience:

‘’A few minutes before 09:00, you find yourself among your 5K friends and other participants at the Park Run, eagerly awaiting the starting signal. In that moment, you realise that there are possibly hundreds, if not thousands, of others living with cancer around the country who are also awaiting that same sound, making you feel connected to something greater than yourself. Whether you run, jog, or walk, being outdoors and exercising alongside understanding individuals creates a sense of camaraderie. Even if you can't complete the full 5K, just do what you can; participation is what matters most. Yet finish the 5K, receive your tag, and have your barcode scanned, the sense of accomplishment is truly gratifying.’’

Nicky Hill, Cancer Prehabilitation Manager Nicky Hill, Cancer Prehabilitation Manager at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, said:

“5K Your Way is a wonderful group for anyone affected by cancer. Whether you walk, run, cheer, or simply enjoy a cuppa, the physical and mental health benefits are undeniable. We’ve seen so many friendships blossom, and we’re grateful to our partners — Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity, Active Calderdale, the Ella Dawson Foundation, Third Sector Kirklees, Move Charity and of course to Park Run —for making this initiative possible. It is making a difference to so many lives in our community”

Anniversary Celebrations The one-year anniversary celebrations for the Huddersfield and Halifax groups will take place on Saturday, September 28th 2024, meeting as usual at 8:45 AM at Greenhead Park, Huddersfield, and Shroggs Park, Halifax. In addition to the usual 5K Your Way event, there will be a few birthday surprises to mark the occasion. Everyone is welcome to join in!

Event Details: • Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 • Time: 8:45 AM (start at 9:00 AM) • Locations: Greenhead Park, Huddersfield & Shroggs Park, Halifax • Frequency: Last Saturday of every month

Group: Halifax 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer Where: Shroggs Park, Lee Mount Road, Halifax, HX3 5BX Meeting point: To the left of the monument If you would like to attend then please email [email protected]

Group: Huddersfield 5K Your Way Where: Greenhead Park, Park Drive, Huddersfield, HD1 4HS Meeting point: On the grass between the start point and café If you would like to attend then please email [email protected]