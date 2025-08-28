Immaculate! Halifax's latest award winning business

The votes are in, the judges have deliberated, and it’s official! Sweeping away the competition, Immaculate Cleaning Services has polished its reputation to perfection! ​In a remarkable achievement that highlights their commitment to excellence, Immaculate Cleaning Services has been crowned as Cleaning Business of the Year 2025 by the esteemed 365 Awards for the Halifax area.

Since their launch in 2021, Immaculate Cleaning Services has received hundreds of gleaming reviews from their domestic and commercial clients. From end of tenancy deep cleans, to weekly or monthly visits, Immaculate promises a level of cleanliness and detail that is a step above the rest.

Winning this award recognises Immaculate's dedication to delivering the highest standard of cleaning services across the Calderdale region.

The award process was comprehensive, with the judging panel reviewing votes from friends, family, and clients throughout Halifax, Huddersfield, and Bradford. Additionally, the evaluation included a mystery shopper experience and 365 Awards were blown away by the exceptional standards and professionalism provided by Immaculate Cleaning Services.

Ethan Walsh, the proud owner of Immaculate Cleaning Services, expressed his gratitude:​ "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are deeply honoured by the support from our clients and the local community, and we remain committed to upholding the high standards that have brought us here."​

Beyond their professional achievements, Immaculate Cleaning Services actively supports various charities and local organisations, including fundraising activities and donations to King Cross Park RLFC and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Immaculate Cleaning Services sets a shining example in the industry, demonstrating that success is not only measured by business achievements but also by the positive impact made within the community.