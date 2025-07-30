In my view: Julia Tum

July has been amazing!!! I hope that it has also been so for you! At the start of July, it was the Great Yorkshire Show and from across the Diocese, we had four different Mothers’ Union Members volunteering at the “Church on Show” on each of the four days. A great achievement and turn out for each day…. showing the commitment of Members to promoting the church and all that the MU achieves. Thank you to all those who gave up their time to be there and to promote the MU. Loud and proud!

At the end of July there was a wonderful Eucharist and Service at York Minster to commission Christine Sharp as our new MU York Provincial President.

I don't think anyone present could have failed to have been stirred by the majesty of the Minster and the occasion, and the prayers which over thousands of years have seeped into those great walls. We all emerged with our many colourful banners into the sunshine outside the West entrance where we were met by hundreds of tourists.

Oh that at least one of them thought to themselves “this looks like an amazing movement, let’s find out more about the MU”.

The Archbishop of York gave an inspiring sermon which I doubt will ever be forgotten by anyone who was there. He referred to Simon of Cyrene who was compelled by the Roman soldiers to help Jesus carry His cross of crucifixion to the summit of Golgotha. Simon didn’t volunteer; he wasn’t necessarily willing; he was press ganged.

I wonder how many of us don't openly volunteer for activities, but find ourselves swept along by others. Helping others doesn’t have to be our primary thought. If we put ourselves into Simon’s shoes, can we also pick up Jesus’ cross and carry it? It is thought that Simon became a Christian after his experiences and having met Jesus. The final hymn from that morning will continue to ring in the ears of the MU Members “Lord, for the years Your love has kept us guided us, urged and inspired us, and cheered us on our way.”

This month, on August 9, across the Leeds Diocese there will be several special services to celebrate the birth of the MU. The nearest to us here in Brighouse and Halifax is at 2pm at St Mary’s, Gomersal Parish Church.

Further afield if you wanted a drive to the lovely village and church of St James the Great in Ryhill, there will be a very friendly service and celebration at 12 noon. Join in with your own packed lunch. Hot drinks will be provided. If you wanted an even longer drive, go to the beautiful Ripon Cathedral, in North Yorkshire, for an 11.15 am celebration service followed by the Eucharist at 12 noon.

This special day is called Mary Sumner Day. 149 years ago, Mary Sumner stood up in her Church and said that women should meet together to give each other a hand and support with family life.

Some 149 years later there are more than four million members comprising men, women, single and married who stand up to support each other and to join together in fun and fellowship.

At the heart of the MU is the belief that small acts of faith and generosity can grow into something far greater than we can see. Join us, join in. [email protected]