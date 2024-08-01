In My View with Julia Tum: Celebrating the life of MU founder

Coat of Hope

​​It was a sunny day and a friend and I decided to walk along the Calder canal in Brighouse.

My friend is a refugee from Nigeria and has recently moved to this area.

Coming in the opposite direction was a trio of people one of whom was wearing an amazing coat. So, we asked who they were, and where they were going! Why not?!

We discovered that they were on a pilgrimage walking across the country and that their walk had begun several years ago, starting in the south of England and moving north to the gates of COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.

But since that marvellous overture the Coat of Hope is still being worn and walked across England.

It is a patchwork pilgrim coat, made, worn and walked by hundreds of people over hundreds of miles.

It is made up of pieces of blanket into which have been sewn the griefs, remembrances, prayers and hopes of people which it has met along its route.

The invitation to put on the coat, is to experience in its wearing, the warmth of love with which it has been made, empowering others to carry the weight of responsibility which we all share with regard to climate change.

As the coat is worn and moves across the country, it is hosted by Episcopal churches along the way.

I know that after our encounter with it in Brighouse it was travelling to the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield and then to Halifax Minster.

Each person who has had a part in the making of a patch, or like us have encountered the garment whilst on its journey, have their own stories.

My friend has certainly a sad story to tell, but also, one of hope.

As Christians we turn to God for hope and comfort.

We have the knowledge that God is with us, in the midst of sadness, fear and happiness.

The Coat of Hope carries many stories, and everyone who has encountered it on its journey has a place in its witness.

August 9 is Mary Sumner Day when four million members of The Mothers’ Union across the world will be celebrating the life and faith of our founder.

MU members have stories of how their small actions have helped further a greater activity: fundraising for two caravans on the east coast reserved for families in need; collecting old wax to make into candles which are sent to soldiers in the Ukraine to lighten the trenches and providing short cooking sessions in a local prison.

Also, supporting ex-offenders who have turned to Christianity to find a welcoming and non-judgemental church close to where they live; fundraising for projects overseas to support education, literacy and child care and agricultural advances; supporting young adults after they leave the care system to find a new life and employment.

If you want to be part of this story of hope and hear more about Mary Sumner do come to the beautiful church, Holy Trinity in Holmfirth on Friday, August 9 at 2.15pm for a service of praise followed by refreshments.

Or contact me on [email protected]