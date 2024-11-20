John Pass Jewellers team up with Churnet Valley Railway to provide Polar Express trip for Adoption Matters families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 30 families of leading Yorkshire-based children's charity and voluntary adoption agency Adoption Matters were delighted to be treated to the experience of a magical trip on the Polar Express on Sunday 10 November, all thanks to the charity's supporter John Pass Jewellers who teamed up with Churnet Valley Railway.

The families journey began at Froghall Station on the Churnet Valley Railway in Staffordshire, where the excited families boarded their magical journey to the North Pole, all while enjoying the enthusiastic cast storytelling and dancing and singing along with their favourite characters from the hit film.

Wonderfully, a whole carriage was dedicated to Adoption Matters families, making the event all the more special for those who attended.

Hannah Aurus from John Pass Jewellers is supporting Adoption Matters as part of their 'Pass It On' initiative, which supports local charities. Hannah commented:

“Our 2024 'Pass It On' initiative has brought together businesses united in their mission to make a greater impact on charities and communities and one charity close to our hearts is Adoption Matters - we are committed to helping create unforgettable family experiences.

"We are deeply grateful to Churnet Valley Railway for their generous support in providing an entire carriage on the Polar Express for these families. In the true spirit of Christmas, this was a beautiful example of community collaboration, creating a truly magical experience for everyone involved.”

Adoption Matters Fundraising and Relationship Manager, Annie O’Neill, commented:

“We want to thank both John Pass Jewellers, who offered this amazing event to us as our supporters, and Churnet Valley Railway, who offer this opportunity every year to local charities like ours.

"As an adopter myself, I know how comforting it is to be at an event with other adopter families, it offers that extra safe space knowing that our children can meet other adopted children too.

"As a children’s charity, we rely on kind donations to be able to offer our families events like this so we are very grateful for this opportunity."

Earlier in 2024, Adoption Matters launched their not-for-profit fostering agency, Foster Care Matters, and with offices in Stoke-on-Trent they are actively looking to recruit foster parents in the area.

To find out more about Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters, please visit: www.adoptionmatters.org and www.fostercarematters.org.uk.