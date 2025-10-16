Knot Forgetting: Crochet group raises funds for Calderdale Dementia Hub

Dementia Awareness Fundraiser

Local community group, Chatty Crochet, based at Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge, generously supported the Calderdale Dementia Hub for their Dementia Awareness Fundraiser on the 27th September this year, raising an incredible £500.

Dementia is close to the hearts of many who attend the weekly knitting and crochet sessions, and each year they make and donate handmade crocheted and knitted bags for people with dementia to keep their personal belongings and medical equipment with them.

The event on the 27th September saw a full day of stalls and activities, with bric-a-brac, handmade crochet and knitting ware, and a brain training session run by the Calderdale Dementia Hub.

Lisa Berrett from the Calderdale Dementia Hub has expressed how thankful they are for the support of the Chatty Crochet group, “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Chatty Crochet for their incredible fundraising Dementia Day they held at Hope Baptist Church, Hebden Bridge and raising an amazing £500 for Calderdale Dementia Hub. Their hard work and very kind donation will make a difference in helping us continue our work supporting people living with dementia in Calderdale”.

Sybil Deegan has run the weekly Chatty Crochet group for 16 years. Anyone is welcome to join for a small fee of £2 per session, which she puts straight back into the group through refreshments and a constant supply of wool. “We try to support charity as much as possible throughout the year”, said Sybil, “And we organise an event every year for a charity of our choice. It was our great pleasure to choose the Dementia Hub this year, as some in our group have firsthand experience of this disease and how it affects families in our area. We were delighted by how much we raised! I was truly blown away by the support of our community in raising these funds, and of course the hard work of our group who always gladly take on any task I give them when it comes to creating new crocheted and knitted items to support the community.

“I would just like to take this opportunity to invite anyone who wants to join Chatty Crochet, whether they’re experienced or have never picked up a needle or a hook, we welcome all abilities and we love helping people learn this wonderful craft”.

Chatty Crochet runs every Monday at Hope Baptist Church, Hebden Bridge, between 1-3pm. This is a drop-in group, so attendees do not need to book ahead.

For more information on the Calderdale Dementia Hub, you can visit their website at www.calderdaledementia.com.