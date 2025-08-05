Leavers 75 Todmorden school reunion

Students who left Todmorden High School in 1975 recently gathered for a fifty years reunion. The school was then known as Todmorden County Secondary Modern School, or by many people as simply ‘Scaitcliffe School’.

The Leavers 75 reunion was kindly facilitated by The Bridge End Working Mens Club, in Shade, and saw former students travelling from as far afield as London and the Driffield area especially for the event.

Organiser, David Blaxhall, said it was great for people to get together. In some cases, for the first time since they left school. “Our year was the first to leave at age sixteen”, David explained. “One lad’s birthday is September 1st and he had to stay on extra year, with us! We felt privileged to have the newly built ROSLA block. That stood for Raising Of School Leaving Age and using it made many of us feel more grown up.”

Those attending the reunion exchanged stories and discussed their favourite teachers. For Susan Twemlow, then known as Susan Travis, it was Domestic Science teacher, Ms Peacock, who was top of her list. Susan even brought along some slices of Brighton Sandwich, made to Ms Peacock’s recipe, which Susan wrote down back in the 1970s.

All the former students, who have their own private Facebook group, said they enjoyed the afternoon and will definitely be meeting up again in the future!