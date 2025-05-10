Letter: The local elections show that first past the post needs to go

Dear Editor, The local elections once again showed how damaging and dysfunctional our voting system is.

Across the country, we’ve seen results which don’t reflect how people voted. For example, in the West of England, the mayor was elected despite three out of four voters rejecting them. In the Skircoat by-election that took place the following week, the winning candidate had been opposed by 63% of voters who participated.

This is not a glitch in the system, it’s a feature. Whether in local or in general elections, First Past the Post (FPTP) distorts public opinion and damages trust in politics. It forces us to choose between voting tactically and being ignored, and leads to millions of votes, particularly those cast for smaller parties, being wasted.

Time and again, it hands full control to parties supported by a minority of the electorate. Last year, Labour won a landslide on just 34% of the vote. With more and more people abandoning the two biggest parties, the proportion of votes needed to win would be even smaller. This means in 2029 we could get a government that 70% of the public voted against.

I’m very concerned about the future of our democracy if we don’t improve how our elections work. That’s why I support the Make Votes Matter campaign in calling for PTP to be replaced with a proportional system where seats match votes, and all voices are heard equally.