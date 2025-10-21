Letters for Heaven: Sherryl’s gift of comfort to the community

In a heart-warming act of compassion and creativity, community member Sherryl Smorthit has found a beautiful way to help others heal from loss.

Touched by the grief many feel after losing loved ones, Sherryl was inspired to create the “Letters for Heaven” letter box a simple but deeply meaningful project that gives people a space to write letters to those who are no longer with us.

The box provides a quiet moment for reflection, comfort, and a continued sense of connection for anyone coping with grief.

Through her determination and creativity, Sherryl organised raffles and other fundraising efforts to raise the money needed to build and install the letter box. Her vision was to create a lasting source of peace and hope for everyone who visits.

The completed project

Each month, the letters placed inside are shredded, and transformedinto compost, symbolising love returning to the earth and nurturing new life throughout the community grounds. It’s a thoughtful gesture that turns sorrow into renewal, a reminder that even in loss, love can help things grow again.

“Letters for Heaven is about connection,” Sherryl said. “It gives people a way to express their love and find comfort by putting their feelings into words, helping them feel a continued sense of closeness.”

Her kindness has touched many hearts, inspiring others to open up conversations about grief, remembrance, and healing.

The community joins together in celebrating Sherryl’s compassion and initiative, and in thanking her for creating something that brings comfort, reflection, and unity to so many