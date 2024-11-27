Little Movers UK wins the title again

Most Loved Music, Dance and Performing Arts Activity Winner third year in a row!

Little Movers is officially the most loved music, dance & performing arts activity in the UK for the third year. Thank you to all of our wonderful families who voted for us!

Kirsty from Little Movers Halifax said: "It was fabulous mews that we had retained the title for the third year running! We couldn't do it without all our amazing families.

"It is wonderful to be apart of a huge team full of amazing women and we couldn't do it without out HQ and founder Melanie Buck. She is a true inspiration with some much care and heart."

Little Movers UK WINNER 3rd Year Running Most Loved Music, Dance and Performing Arts Activity

Little movers is an award-winning, exciting dance and movement programme for children under school age.

Our classes and events are enjoyed by everyone with babies coming along from birth and our oldest little mover is 103!

We provide tailor made programmes for many organisations along with our own classes.

Our programme includes:

Baby Movers, suitable from birth to crawling Little Movers, suitable from walking to 5 years Little Tutus, from walking to 5 years Early Years PE, great fun for Nursery to Year 1 After School, Holiday and Breakfast Clubs, these clubs can be adapted to engage Nursery to years 6 Intergeneration Classes, Birth to the grand old age of 103! Events and Parties, we host fantastic events throughout the year and would always be honoured to help you host an amazing Little Movers Birthday Party.

