Local business supports local sight loss charity

Local Business, Hop In, raised funds for local charity Halifax Society for the Blind CIO over the festive period by raffling a hamper filled with their products.

Halifax Society for the Blind CIO (HSB) is a local charity that offers practical and emotional support to anyone with sight loss living in Calderdale.

Situated at 7 Southgate, Halifax, HSB is a central hub where those with a visual impairment can receive advice and guidance, join groups and activities or browse daily living aids, equipment and technology available in the Sight Centre.

As a charity, HSB is reliant on donations, grants and legacies to be able to continue the essential services it provides to the sight loss community. Support from businesses such as Hop In is always appreciated and their amazing donation of £150 goes a long way.

Halifax Society for the Blind, 7 Southgate, Halifax, HX1 1DL

Hop In was established in 2023 by proud owners Nick and Karen. The shop and micro bar sells local and international produce and specifically focuses on supporting small breweries.

Nick and Karen have a close connection with Halifax Society for the Blind CIO as Nick’s mum Jacky is the wonderful volunteers at HSB. Jacky was also the person that came up with the business name when Nick and Karen started their new venture.

Hop In is located at 18 Union Street, and there is always a warm welcome for any visitors whether you are popping in to browse the range of beers, ciders, wines and spirits available or have decided to “hop in” for a beer and friendly chat. Dogs are also welcome. Hop In is closed Mondays and Tuesday but open from 11am other days.

To find out more about the services and volunteering opportunities on offer at Halifax Society for the Blind CIO, contact the office on 01422 352383, email [email protected] or visit the website www.halifaxblindsociety.org.uk