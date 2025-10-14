Local Yorkshire business raises £3800 for The Principle Trust Children's Charity

Dacre Son & Hartley, joined by colleagues from Simply Conveyancing, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Kempston Parkes Surveyors, embarked on a challenging 16-mile trek from Bingley to Leeds on 9 October 2025, to raise vital funds for The Principle Trust Children’s Charity.

Starting from the iconic Five Rise Locks in Bingley, the group followed the picturesque Leeds to Liverpool canal, concluding their journey at Granary Wharf in Leeds.

Their ambitious goal was to raise £3,000, enough to fully fund five week-long respite holidays for children across Yorkshire facing some of life’s toughest challenges. The team achieved this before the charity trek even took place, so they decided to go the extra mile to see if they could support another family in need by raising a further £600.

The team surpassed their target, raising an incredible total of £3,800 – which will allow six of the region’s most vulnerable families to receive a free week-long respite break.

While the rest of the team were walking, Paul Wilson, director of Dacre Son and Hartley, and Ilkley resident, took on an even bigger challenge by cycling the entire Liverpool to Leeds canal route (127 miles!) in just one day.

The Principle Trust Children’s Charity provides crucial breaks for children experiencing trauma or abuse, poverty, mental health issues, serious illnesses, or disabilities. These holidays offer a lifeline, giving families the chance to heal, reconnect, and create cherished memories away from their daily struggles.

Andrew Davies, Director and Trustee of The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, said: “At The Principle Trust, we are constantly humbled by the generosity and determination of local businesses who go the extra mile to support our mission. Every step the Dacres’ team have taken directly helps us to create lifelong memories for some of the most vulnerable families in Yorkshire. Because of our 100% donation policy, every penny they raise will be used to support the children and families we help.”

The team encourages local communities to support their "Homes to Hope" initiative by sharing their story, donating if possible, and spreading the word. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant difference in changing young lives across Yorkshire.

Rebecca Reeves from Dacre Son & Hartley said: “The work of The Principle Trust is truly

inspirational, and we’re proud to support them. For many, these holidays are more than just a

break – they are a lifeline. The opportunity to spend quality time together away from daily struggles helps families heal, recharge, and create positive memories that last a lifetime.

“The trek was incredibly challenging, but it’s nothing compared to the challenges these children and their families face every day, and we are so proud to have raised £3800 which will be enough to fund five full family holidays. All donations, no matter the size, help The Principle Trust reach more families in need and bring hope where it’s needed most.”

Supporters can still donate online here: