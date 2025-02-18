Looking Towards the Future of Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre

Queens Road Neighborhood Centre has been a longstanding part of Halifax and an important part of the heritage of Park ward. Constructed in 1874 the Grade II listed building was initially a school before becoming a community centre that has hosted events, weddings and so much more.

In recent years Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT) have been leading a revitalisation project for the centre, with support from Calderdale Council. Over the next few months they will be looking to secure heritage funding for the project to breathe new life into the space whilst maintaining its historical importance.

The vision of HOT for Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre will see the charity creating a beautiful, welcoming and flexible hub for the community that sits in the heart of Park ward. There will be a range of accessible activities and services running there with a focus of benefitting the local residents. It will also play a huge part in contributing to the regenerating Queens Road and surrounding areas.

Halifax Opportunities Trust CEO Alsion Haskins had this to say about Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre:

An architects' illustration of Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre

“At Halifax Opportunities Trust, we are incredibly proud to lead the revitalisation of the Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre. It’s an important part of Halifax’s heritage. This project represents much more than restoring a historic building. It’s about creating a vibrant, flexible community hub that will serve local residents for generations to come.

Our goal is to honour the past while building a sustainable future. With the support of Calderdale Council and the heritage funding we’re pursuing, we are excited to breathe new life into this vital space, making it an even more integral part of Park ward’s ongoing regeneration.”

The funding will help HOT move closer to its goals with the space. There will be rooms designed with flexibility in mind to accommodate a range of events, workshops and activities. It will also go back to its roots with educational facilities that can be used for lifelong learning and skill development. It will provide meeting space for the local community and a sustainable design will make sure that Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre has environmental responsibility and sustainability in mind.

The team at HOT would love to hear your memories of Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre. If you have something you would like to share please contact [email protected].