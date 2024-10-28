Low carbon Christmas cookery workshop in Todmorden

On Monday 25th November a free Xmas cookery workshop will take place at Todmorden’s Central Methodist Church, with free samples of food afterwards.

On Monday 25th November a free Xmas cookery workshop will take place at Todmorden’s Central Methodist Church, with free samples of food afterwards. Cooking will happen on 5 separate tables around the room, and participants will be encouraged to move around the room, watch, ask questions and assist with chopping and stirring! Because the event is being made possible by a Climate Emergency Committee grant from Todmorden Town Council, all dishes will be cooked using lower energy appliances such as induction hobs, microwaves and air-fryers, and ingredients will be as low carbon as possible. Do you want to come and learn how to make a delicious chocolate tofu pudding to serve after Xmas dinner, or a simple, tasty cashew cheese to serve with crackers? Have you ever wondered if it was possible to make a savoury nut loaf in your air fryer? It is!

This Christmas-themed event will feature other examples of delicious vegan food which could be cooked at a festive meal, and will be the third in a series of workshops in Todmorden organised by 3 Valley Vegans, and aimed at Todmorden residents. Ferney Lee School was the venue for the second ‘Cheap and Easy Climate Emergency Cookery’ workshop on 1st October, when staff and local people gathered in the hall to watch and get involved with simultaneous cookery demonstrations, listen to short talks and to share a plate of free food afterwards.

Doors will open at 7pm, when there will be stalls, music and hot drinks served. The cooking will start at 7.30pm, and the event closes at 9pm. All are welcome.