Magnificent Seven among A* winners at BGS

Several students at a West Yorkshire independent school achieved A* grades across the board in their A Level results today (Thursday). Six students at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) received four A* grades each with an additional student taking a self-taught extra fifth A Level and gaining three A* and two As.

The Magnificent Seven were joined by their friends and families at BGS, where many students had secured places at their first-choice universities.

Results revealed Bradford Grammar had secured a 100 per cent pass rate with one in five grades awarded being an A*.

Delighted students included Vivek Chaudhuri, 18, of Gomersal, Cleckheaton, who gained four A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths. He will be heading to Oxford University to study medicine.

Jonty Ali, of Brighouse, took five A Levels after teaching himself Further Maths

“I’m really happy with my results, particularly to get A*s across all subjects,” he said. “I took advantage of the school’s support preparing for university interviews and the hard work has paid off.”

Fellow high-flier, Tom Threlfall, 18, of Ilkley, gained four A*s in History, Latin, Maths and Further Maths and will study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the London School of Economics.

“To get all four A*s is such a nice thing and I was relieved when I saw them,” he said. “My teachers have been the best and I’ve really enjoyed playing violin and being part of the Debating Club.”

Pollyanna Greene-Wright, 18, of Keighley, was also one of the Magnificent Seven, gaining A*s in Classical Civilisation, Greek, History and Latin. Pollyanna joined BGS in Year 9 having previously lived in Athens. She was the only student on the A Level Greek course and will be pursuing her love for it by studying Classics at Cambridge University.

“I put in a lot of work beforehand and it’s all paid off,” she said. “The school really helped me follow my passion by allowing me to study Greek at A Level and the Classics department is amazing.”

Elsewhere Jonty Ali, 18, of Brighouse, ended up with a staggering five A Levels, with A*s in Computer Science, Maths, and Physics and As in Economics and Further Maths. The teenager took an additional subject, Further Maths, halfway through his A Levels and taught himself much of the course.

“I didn’t do anything special in my GCSEs, but I came into myself for A Levels and enjoyed narrowing down the subjects I studied. It was great that the teachers trusted me and had faith in me to take on an extra subject. I’m really pleased with the results.”

Jonty will now go on to Durham University to study Physics.

Other delighted students included Marvellous Adenuga, 18, of West Bowling, Bradford, who secured A*s in Biology and Chemistry and an A in Maths. Marvellous arrived in the UK aged five from Nigeria and joined BGS in the Sixth Form on an assisted place.

“I was really happy when I saw my results,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the atmosphere at BGS, they support your mental health, they support you academically and also it’s been lots of fun.” Marvellous will now study Chemical Engineering at Manchester University.

And Elsa Foster, 18, of Burley in Wharfedale. Elsa gained an A* and three As and will study Veterinary Medicine at Edinburgh University. The teenager has thrown herself into BGS life having been a member of the school’s Hockey first team and playing three instruments, violin, saxophone and piano.

“All of my lunchtimes have been taken up with bands or quartets or ensembles,” she said. “I focused on music for enjoyment during my A Levels so it gave me a good break from my academic studies.”

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said: “While we’re delighted that our students have excelled academically, they’ve also achieved great things during their time with us, representing their country in sports and becoming top musicians. They’ve managed to balance their training and practice while pursuing their academic endeavours, which is remarkable.

“We’re proud of their results and the grounded, well-rounded individuals they’ve become. We know they’ll go on to achieve great things.”