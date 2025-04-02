Making a lasting difference to the people in Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We recently held a special event at the impressive Halifax Town Hall bringing together people who have a shared goal and want to make Calderdale a better place to live and work, not just today, but for future generations as well. The evening focused on common questions people ask when making a Will, including how you can make a lasting impact and leave a special legacy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our panel of expert speakers answered questions about the importance of making a Will, and shared recommendations that many hadn’t thought of including that you should check your Will is up to date every few years and that you need to make provision for digital assets like social media and online accounts.

One of the most surprising facts of the evening was that if you leave 10% or more of your estate to charity, the inheritance tax rate is reduced from 40% to 36%. This means that not only are you leaving a gift to make a difference to a charity you care about, but your loved ones will benefit from a smaller tax bill as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tax relief elements weren’t the main focus of the evening's discussions though, it was wonderful to hear the power of bringing people together who are passionate about making our community a better place and there were some conversations with true reflection and inspiration.

CFFC Wills Event at Halifax Town Hall

Your struggles in life and causes that are close to your heart will help shape your answer to the question ‘What do you want to be remembered for?’ You have the option to make change happen and give others a better life long after you are gone. You will have full control over the ways in that this happens, the projects that are funded and even which areas of Calderdale benefit.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) is the perfect place to leave a gift in your Will. As an organisation that has been supporting local charities and community projects for decades, CFFC ensures that your generosity will continue to make a difference long after you have passed. You can choose exactly the type of projects we give grants to, whether it’s to help people in poverty, disadvantaged, mental or physical health initiatives, right through to environmental projects. Leaving a legacy gift through CFFC guarantees that your wishes are honoured and you make a lasting impact.

Leaving a gift in your Will is a deeply personal decision, but it is also one of the most powerful ways to ensure that Calderdale remains a vibrant, supportive, and thriving place to live for future generations. By choosing to leave a legacy with CFFC, you are not just making a donation you are creating a lasting, positive difference in the place you call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to find out more about leaving a gift in your Will to benefit Calderdale, please get in touch with us to have a chat about how it works so you can understand how you can make your legacy count and have the power to shape the future. We are based on Clare Road in Halifax and are always happy to have a chat and meet new people who are also passionate about connecting people who care with local causes that matter.