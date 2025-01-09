Manufacturing employers to bask in the rewards of cutting-edge technology training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to rapidly digitalise the manufacturing sector, businesses in West Yorkshire must adopt advanced technologies to remain competitive and improve efficiency.

Manufacturing is the second largest sector in the region, with a third of businesses being SMEs, and new fully-funded training developed by Calderdale College will ensure employers have the chance to upskill their workforce with the latest knowledge and skills.

The programme is taking place at a new bespoke training facility at the College’s Brighouse campus, the i4.0 Hub. It aims to support the integration of Industry 4.0 principles into manufacturing workplaces across the region, by gaining access to cutting-edge software and equipment.

The specialist workshops will cover key technologies driving the revolution, including robotics and automation, 3D scanning and printing, data generation, AI and augmented reality.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “The manufacturing sector makes up a large proportion of our local economy and Calderdale College is committed to supporting its growth and development. This funding is allowing us to provide an innovative training experience for businesses who may not otherwise be able to access it.”

Guest speakers from Siemens, the Textile Centre of Excellence and Make UK will provide crucial insights into how digital tools can allow businesses to analyse data, automate processes and develop prototypes to increase productivity and improve product quality.

Ross Caddens, Director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, said: “Siemens is a leader in bringing Industry 4.0 technologies to industry, universities and colleges. Through partnerships with innovative organisations like the i4.0 Hub at Calderdale College, we’re able to introduce advanced design and manufacturing software, enabling digitalisation and data analytics for local SMEs. This empowers organisations to gain the skills needed for the future of smart manufacturing.

“Working alongside the i4.0 Hub team, Siemens is bridging the gap between industry and academia, ensuring the next generation of engineers and technicians are prepared to drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Mandy Ridyard, Business Advisor to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “For businesses to innovate and grow, they need people with the right skills.

“This training programme will help to support the needs of our manufacturing businesses and is part of a wider plan to supercharge growth in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”

The training has been developed in partnership with the Textile Centre of Excellence and West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services and is fully funded by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin. It is open to individuals aged 19+ working in manufacturing and engineering in West Yorkshire.

For more information, visit: www.calderdale.ac.uk/i4-0-hub-champions-programme