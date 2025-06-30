Marshall Construction go the extra mile for Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal

Contractors building a new hospice for Calderdale swap their hard hats for hiking boots and raise over £20,000 in support of Overgate. A team from Marshall Construction, the principal contractor building Overgate Hospice’s new state-of-the-art facility in Calderdale, has taken their commitment to the next level – literally, by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

A team of 16 took to the peaks in the scorching heatwave and raised over £10,000 through their efforts, which was then generously matched by the company, bringing their total to an incredible £20,375 in support of the Big Build Appeal.

On Saturday 21st June, the team ditched their builders’ hats in favour of walking boots and rucksacks, tackling the gruelling 24-mile trek across Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, with a total climb of over 5,000 feet.

Marshall Construction is not only physically building the new hospice, but their team’s fundraising efforts are playing a vital role in making the vision a reality.

Marshall present their cheque at the Overgate Golf Day last Friday

Suzanne Benn, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate Hospice, said: “To have your contractor not only build your future hospice but also roll up their sleeves (or in this case, lace up their boots) to help fund it, is truly humbling. The team at Marshall Construction have gone above and beyond. They’re not just laying foundations; they’re helping to build a legacy for the Calderdale community. We’re so grateful for their energy, generosity, and determination.”

Ashley Welbourn, Commercial Manager at Marshall Construction said: "We decided to take on the Y3P challenge as a company to give back to the community and raise as much money as we could for our chosen Charity, Overgate Hospice. The Marshall Group has always maintained a close, personal relationship with Overgate, and we are extremely proud to uphold this relationship both on-site by building their new IPU, and also off-site by completing this challenge on their behalf. The extremely hot weather only made the challenge harder, but all of the team showed grit, determination and teamwork to get the job done; mainly due to knowing we were raising money for such a worthy cause"

This impressive feat by Marshall Construction is a shining example of how local businesses are helping to create more than just a building—they’re helping to build a future full of compassion, care, and community spirit.

Businesses that are interested in showing their community spirit, taking on a challenge or supporting the Big Build Appeal in any other way can contact [email protected]

The team during their challenge

The Big Build Appeal is Overgate’s most ambitious fundraising campaign yet, aiming to raise £12.75 million to build a new, state-of-the-art hospice for the people of Calderdale. Find out more at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.