'River, Tree and Field', a new exhibition by the talented Yorkshire artist Pippa Ashworth.

Heart Gallery is delighted to announce the launch of ‘River, Tree and Field’, a new exhibition by the talented Yorkshire artist Pippa Ashworth running from October to December 2024. This captivating collection will officially open with a special Meet The Artist event on Sunday, 27th October, inviting guests to experience the tranquil beauty of the natural world through Pippa's evocative paintings.

Growing up amidst the wild beauty of Cornwall, Pippa has always been inspired by nature. Her childhood was filled with explorations of the countryside and the local beaches, a passion for discovery that has carried through to her art today.Encouraged by her grandmother, a landscape and portrait painter, Pippa developed a deep appreciation for the power of painting from an early age.

‘River, Tree and Field’ captures the essence of quiet, secluded places that are often overlooked: the tangled woods, overgrown fields, and untamed gardens where solitude and nature exist in harmony. Pippa’s work invites viewers into these hidden corners of the natural world, evoking the atmosphere of wild, untouched landscapes.

Pippa Ashworth painting

Each piece in this collection reflects her connection to the outdoors, with the changing light, seasons, and weather playing a vital role in her artistic vision.

Pippa's creative process begins with walking, observing, and sketching; a practice she has honed since her days as a student in London during the vibrant 1960s. From the pages of her sketchbooks to the final brushstrokes on canvas, her work is infused with an intimate understanding of nature.Whether it’s a tranquil riverbend, a towering tree, or an expansive field, Pippa’s paintings bring out the magic of the ordinary and invite us all to look a little closer.

Pippa’s career has included exhibitions at notable venues such as RHS Wisley, RHS Hever Castle, and Ripon Cathedral, among many others. Her dedication to developing her practice independently, along with her passion for teaching through workshops and demonstrations, showcases her commitment to both her craft and her artistic community.

Join us at Heart Gallery from October through December for ‘River, Tree and Field’ and immerse yourself in Pippa's celebration of the natural world.

The Meet The Artist launch event on Sunday, 27th October, promises an inspiring opportunity to connect with the artist, explore her work, and share in the magic of these quiet, wild places.

We warmly invite art lovers, nature enthusiasts, and the community to come and experience this enchanting exhibition. For more information, please contact the Heart Gallery Family on 01422 845845, cheers

Heart Gallery, The Arts Centre, 4a Market Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 6AA, 01422 845845

www.heartgallery.co.uk