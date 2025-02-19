Milestone for Halifax Community Supermarket

Local charity Happy Days held a “grand opening” party on Valentines Day to celebrate moving into their long-awaited purpose built space in the former Salvation Army building on St James Road in Halifax.

The charity, who help those who are homeless and living in crisis, first opened the supermarket in August 2023, but had been operating the shop from a shipping container until recently. The shop now has much more space, allowing more than two customers to enter at a time, and is designed as a village grocers shop, incorporating rustic wooden shelving as well as their new zero waste fixturing.

Members of the supermarket can shop once per week, choosing up to 15 items for £6, although there is a “specials board” which includes 2 for 1 items, as well as a free table for extra items. The selection includes fresh and frozen food, as well as toiletries which are included in the 15 items. Members also have the option to open a credit union account when signing up for the supermarket, enabling people to save £1 into their account each time they do a shop. Each member is also offered wraparound support from Happy Days’ experienced support workers in order to address any issues which might be contributing to their food insecurity.

The Valentines Day event featured special guests Andrew Forsey OBE, director of national charity Feeding Britain, as well as councillor Anne Kingston, Mayor of Calderdale who cut the ribbon, officially opening the supermarket in it’s new home. Members of the community attended, alongside customers of the social supermarket and Happy Days volunteers. There was a buffet style afternoon tea provided, as well as games of pool which pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy enjoyed!

Joanna Henderson, food service manager at Happy Days welcomed guests and thanked the community for their ongoing support for the charity, saying: “we couldn’t be prouder of how the supermarket fits into our wider support network. It allows us to offer greater choice, including fresh and frozen food, and provides a clearer path towards independence for those using our services. Most importantly, it helps restore dignity by giving people more control over how they feed themselves and their families.”

The community supermarket is open Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 – 3, and Friday 11 – 3. This is only one of the many vital services Happy Days provide for our community, also offering free hot meals five days per week, a complex lives drop in service as well as Calderdale’s only Winter shelter for homeless people. To donate items or funds to support their much needed work contact [email protected], or for volunteering [email protected].

If you or someone you know may benefit from accessing the Happy Days Community Supermarket, you can contact Happy Days on 01422 381316 or visit The Gathering Place, 1 St James Road, Halifax, HX1 1YS which is open 09:30 – 13:00 Monday to Friday.