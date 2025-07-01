Mothers Union loud and proud

Be loud and proud and shout out that we are Members of Mothers’ Union joining over 8 million other Members in 84 different counties around the world. We are so big, so extensive, so caring for others in so many different circumstances and such good fun as well!!! These articles in the local press, although not an extensive circulation obviously do reach other people and I hope that in many cases strike a chord that MU is doing something right and it would be good to join in, join us.

Only the other week a lovely lady from Halifax contacted me to say that she was moving house and wanted to give MU lots of items which she hoped would be suitable!

Yes indeed. I have a choice where gifted items can go……baby banks, and all babies have mums and possibly older siblings; the departure lounge from the Women's Prison who are going home and need a new set of clothes and underwear: the men at St George’s Crypt in Leeds are always crying out for underwear and baked beans; Woman’s Aid; the homeless in Leeds; Focus for Hope in Brighouse; Refuges for those escaping domestic abuse at home; Ukraine and many more.

All local readers combined with MU are stronger together. Only today the Women Centre in Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford contacted me to see if the MU would like to work with them leading towards an event in November to mark and to bring to everyone's consciousness the work of the Refuges and the plight of those who are abused in their homes…..violently or by coercive and controlling behaviour.

Thank you Harvey's of Halifax and Anon of Elland

Yes, MU is happy to partner with other organisations to make our voice bigger and to reach a wider public. Think of our organisation as SWIM. Successful planning, Widening our engagement, Improving our relationships with everyone including within our churches, and growing our Membership. Jump in, the water is warm.

Peter, when he saw Jesus walking on the stormy lake, asked Jesus if He would call him to walk on the water as well. Jesus said “COME!” So, Peter got out of the boat and walked on the water until his faith wavered. Jesus put out His hand and saved him. How often have we said ‘yes’ to certain situations and then fear gets the better of us, or our faith wobbles? Remember Jesus is always there to help us, and will stretch out His hand. Can we stretch out our hands to those who need our help?

The other weekend, the MU Branch at All Saints Church, Halifax showed the Episcopal Area Gathering in Almondbury all the bras which had been collected and donated by Harvey’s of Halifax.

These 190 bras were courtesy of Harvey’s and the MU accepted this generous gift and they are to be handed over to Pennine Domestic Abuse Partnership who provide “support” for ladies in Refuges in the Huddersfield/Halifax areas. Another 170 bras have already gone to Anon Lingerie in Elland who are to send them out to Uganda for ladies there. It is believed that those ladies who wear bras are less likely to be raped.

At the heart of the MU is the belief that small acts of faith and generosity can grow into something far greater than we can see. [email protected]