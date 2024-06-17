New business helping locals to thrive opens in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Are you ready to reach your body wellness goals?

Halifax, West Yorkshire – Announcing a new business nestled in the heart of Halifax, West Yorkshire. Live Right Body Wellness luxury studio at The Wellness Centre offers a sanctuary where clients can rejuvenate, transform, and thrive.

Live Right owner Mark Coates understands the challenges that come with maintaining physical fitness with legacy injuries. A former rugby league professional with Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors, Mark knows that even the most dedicated gym routines have limits, and body wellbeing should be within reach while prioritising your life with quick treatments and no downtime. Having seen the evolution of body wellness technology while living in Canada, Mark was keen to bring this technology to his hometown of Halifax upon his return to the UK:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are committed to revolutionizing the approach to body wellness by harnessing the latest advancements in technology and science. With a focus on holistic health and well-being, our treatments address a comprehensive range of areas, including incontinence, intimate wellness, face and muscle sculpting, weight loss, and more. Our studio is needle free and our non-invasive treatments are backed by clinical research with proven results and high client satisfaction.”

Live Right Body Wellness

Live Right Body Wellness is powered by BTL Aesthetics UK for the exclusive supply of treatment devices. With 30 years of continuous innovation, BTL belongs among the world’s major manufacturers of aesthetic equipment with direct offices in more than 80 countries around the world. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of recognized products, becoming a market leader in non-invasive body shaping, one of the fastest-growing segments of aesthetic medicine.

Body wellness goals are closer than you think, with Live Right Body Wellness providing the full range of treatments with:

EMSELLA® - a breakthrough treatment for incontinence for men and women. This unique technology revolutionizes intimate health and wellness by providing those suffering from incontinence with a completely non-invasive option which may help them regain their confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMSCULPTNEO® - the only non-invasive technology that simultaneously uses radiofrequency and HIFEM+ energies to eliminate fat and build muscle. The end result is more fat reduction and muscle growth in less time than with any single gold-standard product.

EMFACE® - a patented combination of 2 technologies to target all causes of double chin. While Synchronized RF+ heats the dermal and subdermal layers, the HIFESTM selectively tones the lax submental muscles. This is a solution for every double chin concern, whether it is increased volume or saggy skin.

EXILIS ULTRA 360™ - a monopolar-radiofrequency device offering a non-invasive treatment of different skin conditions such as wrinkles, skin laxity, and excessive fat. A solution for everybody, from head to toe, with no BMI or skin type restrictions.

Lymphastim® - a precisely dosed pressure massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body in the upper and lower extremities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad