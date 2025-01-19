New Year walk for the Brighouse Third Age walkers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A circular walk from The Watermill at Salterhebble on Thursday 16th January.

On a beautiful winters day under blue skies, we started by taking the subway under the road onto the Hebble Trail then onto Huddersfield road, we then turned up Exley lane, cobbled and a good climb, at the top we turned into the woods, following the path which comes out in Exley Cemetery.

After a short break there we made our way down to the Canal at Elland Bridge, taking the towpath on to Salterhebble (with some lovely reflections on the canal). From the lock there most of us took a short diversion towards Sowerby Bridge, crossing a footbridge and into the woods which brought us back to the Watermill at Salterhebble once more to enjoy a lovely lunch there.

​Many thanks to Helen and Paul Somerville for leading this lovely walk on a glorious day.