Nominate your Halifax heroes in Christmas competition

The BIG Christmas Giveback is asking for nominations for Halifax heroes who deserve to win £1500 in local gift cards.

The Discover Halifax Gift Card is backing a national competition that aims to give back to the people and organisations powering local communities.

Launching on 1st October, The BIG Christmas Giveback asks for nominations for local people, community groups and organisations who are having a positive impact in their community.

The person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a £1000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Halifax Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a £500 gift card.

Halifax BID launched the Discover Halifax Gift Card in 2019 to lock spend into the town and encourage local shopping. The card can be spent with over 110 local businesses, giving the recipient choice and making support for local easy.

Natalie Shawfrom Halifax BID said: “We launched the Discover Halifax Gift Card to give back to our town and provide tangible support for Halifax businesses. As Christmas approaches, we’re excited to unveil The BIG Christmas Giveback, which is also about giving back to our community. We know that Halifax is full of amazing local heroes going above and beyond for the town, and now is the time to nominate them to win a Discover Halifax Gift Card.”

The Discover Halifax Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programmes around the world with over £45m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “It’s fantastic to launch The BIG Christmas Giveback in Halifax. The campaign is centred on the people and organisations that make our communities great. It could be a business owner that brings a valued service to the community, a person who has raised funds for a local charity or an organisation which is making positive change in their local area. If you know an individual or organisation that deserves to be recognised, nominate them. We’ll be sharing nomination stories as they come in, shining a light on the local heroes in our communities.”

Nominate a person or organisation in The BIG Christmas Giveback at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk and watch the video online.