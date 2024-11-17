Northern Power Garms Hosts Christmas Party Charity Fundraiser for NEST To help the homeless this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Power Garms, the Halifax-based clothing brand known for its unique blend of Northern charm and quality clothing, is hosting a Christmas Party Charity Fundraiser in support of NEST, a local charity dedicated to helping the homeless community.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on 12th December 2024 at 7pm at the Northern Power Garms shop in Halifax. Attendees can expect an evening of festive fun, including music, drinks, nibbles, games, and a raffle with exciting prizes donated by local businesses.

NEST, formerly known as Rucksacks4Homeless in Halifax, has been making a real difference in the lives of homeless people since 2017. Headed up by Hazel Brindle, the charity has raised over £50,000 over the last seven years, to purchase over 550 rucksacks filled with essential items to those in need. Each rucksack bears the NEST logo and contains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 3/4-season sleeping bag, bivvy bag, and foil-backed sleeping mat for warmth and shelter.A lined beanie hat, scarf, thick insulated gloves, and two pairs of long warm socks to protect against the cold.A zip-lock bag containing essential hygiene items.

User (UGC) Submitted

A labelled flask that can be taken to any participating retail outlet for a free refill of a hot or cold drink, thanks to a partnership with Rotary.Northern Power Garms is currently seeking donations of prizes for the raffle from local businesses. If you would like to contribute, please contact Jules via email [email protected]

"We're incredibly excited to be hosting this event in support of NEST," says Jules, founder of Northern Power Garms. "We believe in giving back to our community, and NEST's work is truly inspiring. We hope this event will raise awareness and much-needed funds for their vital services."

Join Northern Power Garms this Christmas to spread some festive cheer and support a worthy cause.