Northern property expert’s guide to how we can solve the empty homes crisis

A leading property expert has shared his advice on how to tackle Britain’s empty homes crisis.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roadmap from Mish Liyanage, CEO of Mistoria Estate Agents, comes as latest figures show there are more than 676,000 vacant homes in England, including 248,000 long-term empty properties that have sat unused for over six months.

He said: "Solving the empty homes crisis is both an urgent priority and a transformative opportunity. In the face of rising homelessness, soaring rents and increasing demand, we cannot afford to let hundreds of thousands of homes sit idle. We need a bold and practical strategy combining incentives, enforcement, technology and local partnerships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlining why it’s vital to tackle this issue he continued: “The empty homes crisis is about more than just wasted bricks and mortar.

Mistoria

“It’s about restoring dignity, reviving neighbourhoods and rebalancing our housing economy. In a country where so many are struggling to find a home, we can’t afford to leave hundreds of thousands empty. We have the tools. We have the know-how. Now we need the political will to act.

“With the right policy support, community partnerships and modern technology, tens of thousands of homes could be brought back to life, providing stability, opportunity and hope to those who need it most.”

Financial Incentives for Action

“Renovating a long-term vacant property is expensive, and without support, many owners simply leave them to deteriorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A mix of low-interest renovation loans, VAT relief on refurbishment, and council tax exemptions for owners who bring properties back into use would help.

“These measures would reduce upfront costs and help unlock thousands of homes that are currently sitting idle.”

“While councils can already impose higher council tax on long-term empty homes that positive financial incentives are more likely to drive meaningful change.”

Empowering Local Authorities

“Local authorities already have tools such as Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs) and compulsory purchase powers. Councils need proper funding and legal clarity to act swiftly. The powers are there, but they’re underused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Far too many councils still rely on outdated methods. Thousands of disused homes remain invisible to the people who could bring them back into use. Visibility will help create accountability.”

Community-Led Regeneration

“Across the UK, local organisations are already transforming derelict homes into vibrant spaces for families, key workers and vulnerable individuals. .

“These projects don’t just create housing, they build jobs, skills, pride and connection. They bring life back to forgotten streets.

“Across the country, grassroots organisations are turning disused buildings into homes, often in partnership with councils or housing charities. In cities like Bristol, housing co-operatives have provided secure accommodation for people who were previously homeless."

Technology and Innovation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From AI-powered mapping to geospatial data and PropTech dashboards, the technology needed to solve this crisis already exists.

“Tech can cut costs, speed up inspections and help local teams prioritise action. But we need to scale it properly.”

“Virtual inspections and remote project tracking tools are already making a difference, helping identify and manage vacant homes more efficiently.

“In London, digital auditing platforms have allowed councils to detect potentially empty homes based on low utility usage, with minimal effort.