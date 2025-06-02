Openreach bringing Full Fibre broadband to Todmorden

Openreach has started work to build a new broadband network for Todmorden – giving residents and businesses access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The once-in-a-generation, full fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Engineers have started work in Todmorden and the build is expected to reach the majority of local homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity, with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds; and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Full Fibre broadband is coming to Todmorden.

It boosts every online experience, from seamless streaming and gaming for households to smooth video calls, banking and customer interactions for businesses, with much less buffering or slowdown at busy times

Local people can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to register for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director for Yorkshire, said: “We’re bringing full fibre broadband to Todmorden and letting local people know what to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

People can use the Openreach website to see when they can upgrade.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.”

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 18 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.

You can find out more about the benefits of an upgrade to Full Fibre broadband on the Openreach website.