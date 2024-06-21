Over 300 cats on a Yorkshire rescue centre waitlist as Brits abandon more animals than ever before

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Cat Rescue is overwhelmed by the influx of cats ans kittens, with a further 30 cats and kittens expected to arrive this month. The rescue centre is receiving around 50 emails a week from people needing to surrender their cats due to the cost of living crisis, and the centre has run out of fosterers. Can you help?

Yorkshire Cat Rescue (YCR) is experiencing its busiest year ever, with a record number of abandoned cats and kittens flooding their facilities in desperate need of care.

The influx of abandoned cats and kittens has come as a huge surprise over the last 3 months, with the centre struggling to give these helpless felines the support they need, as kitten season typically does not start until June.

YCR is currently caring for an overwhelming number of cats, including:

Kittens in foster homes waiting to be adopted

100 cats in foster homes

30 more cats expected to arrive in the next few weeks

20 cats at the centre waiting for foster placements or rehoming

There are also numerous emergencies coming in daily, along with a waiting list of over 300 cats that are in dire need of help from the rescue centre.

Several factors are contributing to the overwhelming number of abandoned cats:

Post-Pandemic Neutering Backlog: Delays in neutering procedures during the pandemic have resulted in a significant rise in unwanted litters.

Increased Cost of Living: The rising cost of living has forced many pet owners to give up their cats as they struggle to afford basic necessities. YCR receives an average of 50 emails a week from people needing to surrender their cats due to financial hardship.

Unintended Pregnancies: Many people are unaware that kittens can become pregnant as young as four months old. They can have on average 24 kittens a year and over 240 kittens in their lifetime.

Baby Kitten at Yorkshire Car Rescue

“This influx of cats this year is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and this isn’t just us, centres across the region and the entire country are feeling it.” says Lynn, CEO of Yorkshire Cat Rescue. “We’re inundated with pregnant cats and young kittens, many of them in desperate need of care. I’m currently bottle-feeding two 1 week old kittens every two hours after they were found dumped on a footpath through a field. They only have a 25% chance of survival without their mum, but we will do what we can to give them the chance to live.”

YCR is also grappling with a significant increase in veterinary bills. For example, the cost of neutering a cat has more than doubled since the pandemic, rising from £35-£50 to a staggering £90 - £135. These rising costs, coupled with the increasing number of cats in their care, are spiraling out of control. The charity reveals that its costs were roughly £150,000 last year for vet bills alone, not including food, bedding, and other essential supplies.

The Urgent Need for Fosters and Donations

YCR is desperately seeking loving foster carers in the local and surrounding areas to provide temporary homes for these vulnerable cats. The organisation covers all vet bills and food costs – all they need is a safe environment for the cats to recover or await adoption.

“We are pleading with anyone in the area who can open their hearts and homes to a cat in need to please consider fostering,” says Lynn. “Every foster makes a world of difference.”