Overgate Hospice appeals for toy and baby equipment donations for Little Stars Charity Shops

By Claire Howard
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Overgate Hospice is calling on the Calderdale community to support its Little Stars charity shops by donating pre-loved toys and baby equipment. The charity is in urgent need of quality items to help stock its dedicated children’s shops, which provide much-needed funds for the Hospice’s vital care services.

The Little Stars charity shops offer families an affordable way to purchase children’s items while ensuring that every sale contributes directly to the compassionate care provided by Overgate Hospice. With a growing demand for toys, prams, cots, highchairs, and other baby essentials, the Hospice is encouraging local residents to donate any items that their children may have outgrown.

Donations can be dropped off at the Overgate Donation Centre, Heathfield Industrial Estate, Elland where the team will sort and distribute items to the Little Stars shops. Every contribution helps make a difference, ensuring that Overgate Hospice can continue to support those living with life-limiting illnesses in the community.

Deputy Head of Retail, Sharon Quinn said “By donating to our Little Stars shops, you are not only giving pre-loved items a second life but also directly supporting our work at Overgate Hospice. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Calderdale community and appreciate every donation we receive.”

Little Stars, Brighouse Shop

The Overgate Donation Centre is open for drop-offs six days a week, and the Hospice encourages people to check the website for further details on opening times and contact details. Together, the community can help make a lasting impact on local families and those in need of Overgate’s care.

For more information, please visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or contact the Hospice directly.

